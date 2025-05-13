Packers G Sean Rhyan Missed Proven Performance Escalator By Two Snaps

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Packers RG Sean Rhyan missed out on a performance escalator for his 2025 base salary by two snaps.

Demovsky adds if Rhyan had been on the field for two more snaps at any point in his first three seasons from 2022 to 2024, his 2025 base salary would have increased to $3.046 million rather than the $1.364 million he is set to make.

Rhyan fell two snaps short of hitting the 35 percent snap mark required for the escalator after not getting any starts in his first two years. His agent believed Rhyan would qualify based on his snap counts on Pro Football Reference, but those are not official, and he fell just short.

“[We had] him at 35% of snaps exactly,” his agent, Cameron Foster, said. “However, the NFL and NFLPA both had him just under. So, per the Packers they are not giving him the escalator. We are pretty disappointed about it for sure.”

A source said the Packers couldn’t just give Rhyan the raise even if they wanted to because of specific language about not rounding up statistical marks regarding incentives and escalators. Rhyan was at least rewarded with an additional $697,006 through the NFL’s performance-based pay program since he played a significant role on a lower salary.

Rhyan, 24, was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft by the Packers. He signed a four-year, $5,122,854 contract with the Packers.

In 2024, Rhyan started all 17 games for the Packers at right guard.