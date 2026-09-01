Packers GM Brian Gutekunst Denied Josh Sweat Trade Rumors

During a media appearance on Tuesday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst denied that the team has had any conversations about a trade for Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat.

“No one from our organization has had a conversation about Josh Sweat from anyone at Arizona. That’s coming out of thin air, someone is making stuff up, because that never happened.” Gutekunst said, per Ryan Wood.

Sweat, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

We will have more on Sweat as it becomes available.