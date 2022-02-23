Packers GM ‘Very Doubtful’ About Taking Trade Calls For Jordan Love

During Wednesday’s press conference, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst responded that he would be “very doubtful” about taking trade calls for QB Jordan Love, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

This becomes significant if the Packers end up retaining Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. It’s worth mentioning that Green Bay reportedly has “zero interest” in discussing a trade for Rodgers despite interest from several teams.

Last week, Schneidman pointed out that an extension for Rodgers would likely run through the remaining two years of Love’s contract, and it would be interesting to see if Green Bay moves to trade Love instead of gaining a compensatory pick once his contract runs out in 2023.

Love, 22, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 20202 NFL draft.

Love is entering the third of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus. The Packers will have a fifth-year option to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Love appeared in six games for Green Bay, completing 58.1 percent of his passes for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.