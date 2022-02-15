NFC Notes: Lions, Jordan Love, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Adrian Peterson got a front-row seat to Lions RB D’Andre Swift when Swift was a rookie in 2020. Swift then made a jump in 2021 with over 1,000 total yards in his second season. Peterson believes there’s even more potential there.

“I think the sky’s the limit for him,” Peterson said via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “He’s one of those backs that’s agile, and he runs the ball really hard. He’s physical. You can do so much with him. He’s a dynamic player. The fact that he runs the ball so hard, too, I feel like that kind of puts him on a different level when you’re talking about these dynamic backs.”

Packers

The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes the Packers have an interesting situation to manage with 2020 first-round QB Jordan Love should they keep Aaron Rodgers .

should they keep . Keeping Rodgers would entail a contract extension to lower his cap hit, and even a short, two-year extension would run through the remaining two years of Love’s rookie deal.

Green Bay has a fifth-year option on Love’s deal for the 2024 season that is due in May of 2023, but Schneidman points out if Rodgers is still in their plans, they won’t pick it up and pay two starting QB salaries.

He adds it’ll be fascinating to see if Packers GM Brian Gutekunst considers giving up and trading Love for whatever he can get rather than let him walk for nothing but the chance of a comp pick.

considers giving up and trading Love for whatever he can get rather than let him walk for nothing but the chance of a comp pick. Schneidman mentions it’s possible the Packers don’t think Love is ready to start but no one in the organization will ever explicitly say that. He adds their desire to keep Rodgers might say more about how they feel about the future Hall of Famer than the younger Love.

Vikings

The Athletic’s Arif Hasan writes that if the Vikings really are bullish on QB Kirk Cousins , an extension should be the next logical step to lower his $45 million cap hit in 2022.

, an extension should be the next logical step to lower his $45 million cap hit in 2022. Hasan thinks the Vikings might need three new starting corners, another starting linebacker, a safety and an edge rusher depending on which of their pending free agents they’re able to bring back.

On offense, the biggest need is the interior offensive line, but Hasan adds the Vikings should add depth at tight end and receiver, too.

Overall, it’s a lot of needs that might be hard to fill in one offseason, per Hasan. The Vikings will have to make some decisions about releases or restructures for a long list of players, including DE Danielle Hunter, WR Adam Thielen, LB Eric Kendricks, RB Dalvin Cook and S Harrison Smith.