Packers Have ‘High Level Of Concern’ About Jordan Love’s Groin Injury

Packers HC Matt LaFleur told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Jaguars that there is “obviously a high level of concern” about Jordan Love’s groin injury, per Ian Rapoport.

The Packers plan to evaluate Love in the coming days, but it sounds like there’s a reasonable chance Love could miss their Week 9 game against the Lions.

Love suffered the injury while attempting to scramble in the first half of the game.

Malik Willis stepped in for Love and led them on a game-winning scoring drive. The Packers are currently 3-0 in games Willis has appeared in, so they’re obviously comfortable if they need to sit Love.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors the past two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract this August.

Entering today’s game, Love had appeared in five games for the Packers and converted 61.1 percent of his passes for 1,351 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.