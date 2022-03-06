Packers Have Opened Extension Talks With CB Jaire Alexander

Aaron Nagler of CheeseHead TV first reported that representatives for CB Jaire Alexander met with the Packers on Wednesday at the Combine to discuss a contract extension.

According to Nagler, nothing is imminent between the two parties, but there’s a “decent chance” that a deal could be in place before the start of free agency.

Ian Rapoport confirms that Green Bay has resumed extensions talks with Alexander this week at the Combine and while these deals typically happen later on in the offseason, the Packers could gain some much-needed cap space by lowering Alexander’s 2022 cap figure as part of a long-term deal.

Alexander, 25, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million dollar rookie deal that included a $6.844 million dollar signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander is set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option. He would be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Alexander appeared in four games for the Packers, recording 13 tackles, three pass deflections, and one interception.