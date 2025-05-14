Packers Hosted UDFA QB Will Rogers For Workout

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers hosted undrafted QB Will Rogers for a workout on Wednesday.

Rogers, 23, was a one-year starter at Washington and transferred to the Huskies after four years at Mississippi State. He holds the Mississippi State record in career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns.

During his college career, Rogers appeared in 54 games and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 14,773 yards, 108 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions.