Packers Hosting East Carolina CB Shavon Revel For Predraft Visit

SI.com’s Bill Huber reports the Packers are hosting East Carolina CB Shavon Revel for a predraft visit.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Revel ranked No. 32 on his big board, while NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has him ranked No. 46 overall.

He’s a fascinating prospect in this upcoming class, as he had great tape and measurables as a 6-2 corner but tore his ACL early last fall, preventing him from maximizing the pre-draft process.

Revel will undoubtedly be a popular name for “top-30” visits as teams will want to get a handle on his recovery for themselves and medical evaluations are part of the reason for bringing in players to do facility visits.

The injury and questions about the level of competition he faced in college are complicating factors but Revel still has a shot to be a first-round selection in April.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Revel, 22, started his career in junior college at Louisburg College in North Carolina before transferring to East Carolina. He was named second-team All-AAC in 2023 and declared early for the draft after the 2024 season.

During his three-year college career, Revel recorded 70 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recover returned for a touchdown, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 15 pass deflections in 24 games.