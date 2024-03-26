Packers Hosting Rugby Player Louis Rees-Zammit For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit will continue his visit circuit by taking a trip to Green Bay to work out for the Packers.

He adds Rees-Zammit has hired Kim Miale of Roc Sports as his agent.

His visit circuit has included the Broncos, Browns and Jets so far.

Rees-Zammit, 23, is a native of Penarth in Wales. He attended Hartpury College before joining Gloucester Rugby’s academy and broke into the senior team in 2018, making his debut the following season. He became Gloucester’s youngest player to ever compete in the Premiership.

Rees-Zammit signed his first professional contract with Gloucester in 2020, securing him to the club on a long-term deal. He was named Gloucester’s Young Player of the Year following the season.

In January of this year, Rees-Zammit announced his intention to leave rugby and join the NFL’s International Player Pathway.