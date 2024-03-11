Packers Hosting S Rayshawn Jenkins For Visit

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, veteran S Rayshawn Jenkins is set to visit the Packers after visiting with the 49ers and Seahawks.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jenkins, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017 out of Miami. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.06 million rookie contract that included a $662,212 signing bonus.

Jenkins was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a four-year, $35 million deal with the Jaguars.

He was entering the final year of that deal and set to make a base salary of $8 million in 2024.

In 2023, Jenkins appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 101 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and nine passes defended.