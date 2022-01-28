Packers Interviewing Brian Johnson & Kevin Koger For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers completed an interview with Chargers TEs coach Kevin Koger and are expected to interview Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson for their offensive coordinator job.

Rapoport adds that Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy and OL coach Adam Stenavich are Green Bay’s “top in-house candidates.”

Johnson, 34, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach last year.

Koger, 32, began his coaching career at Saline High School in 2012 as their TEs coach. He later accepted a graduate assistant role at Michigan and worked for Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky before the Packers hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two years in Green Bay, Koger departed to become the TEs coach for the Chargers last year.