Packers Interviewing Buccaneers DL Coach Kacy Rodgers For Same Role

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Packers are interviewing Buccaneers DL coach Kacy Rodgers for their open DL coach role.

Rapoport notes that Rodgers’ contract in Tampa Bay is up and he is considered one of the top assistants on the market.

Rodgers, 55, got his first NFL job with the Cowboys in 2003 as the DT coach. He remained with Dallas until 2007 coaching DL or DTs. In 2008, Rodgers was hired by the Dolphins as the DL coach where he stayed until 2014.

Rodgers got his first DC job with the Jets in 2015 through 2018 before joining Tampa Bay as the DL coach in 2019. In addition to DL coach, Rodgers became the run game coordinator with the Buccaneers in 2022 where he has served since.