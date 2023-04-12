Packers & Jets “Dug In” On Aaron Rodgers Trade

Adam Schefter reports the Packers and Jets have not had substantive trade talks regarding QB Aaron Rodgers since the owners meetings a couple of weeks ago.

Despite reports for a couple of weeks saying the two sides were close on a deal, Schefter adds they appear to be “dug in” on their respective positions for now.

He believes it’s unlikely anything comes together before the draft, which is the first major deadline for a deal.

While the Packers would like to be able to get picks in exchange for Rodgers to use this year — and there would be a potentially awkward situation with minicamp in May if Rodgers is still on the roster — Schefter says Green Bay appears content to trade Rodgers after the draft if necessary.

It’s worth noting the impact on the Packers’ cap would be less severe if Rodgers were traded after June 1. However, there aren’t exactly a ton of ways to spend that money at that point, and the Packers would miss out on an extra second-round pick this year.

Multiple reports have indicated the framework of a deal is mostly in place, with the Jets sending a second-round pick this year and a conditional future pick. The delay seems to be over what the conditions on that future pick will be, as well as the Packers potentially sending back a pick if Rodgers retires after just one year.

Rodgers’ comments where he said he entered his darkness retreat “90 percent retired” have reportedly worried the Jets, and they want to make sure they’re not being gouged for just one year with Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Packers want what they consider fair value for a high-level quarterback.

Rodgers said earlier in March his intention is to play for the Jets in 2023, and the expectation is at some point he’ll be traded once the two sides hash out the particulars.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.