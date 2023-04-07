Packers & Jets Reportedly ‘Close’ On Aaron Rodgers Deal, Could Be Completed During Draft

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Jets and Packers have most of the trade agreement in place for Aaron Rogers and the remaining issues could be completed closer to or even during the NFL Draft.

“A lot of this deal, I’m told, remains pretty much done,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “…They’re close, just they have some of those draft compensation considerations that they have to shake out. Most people I talked to around the league believe closer to the draft, maybe even on day one, when teams are getting on the clock pretty soon that this will shake out. But I’m told the Jets have been planning with their draft prep to have their No. 13 overall pick. That’s not a major consideration to have to give up to the Packers in a trade.”

Multiple reports have said that the two parties aren’t that far apart, even though the situation has stretched on for some time now.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has heard that the deal would likely be centered around two high picks, but not first-rounders.

The Jets did receive a second-round pick from the Browns in the trade for WR Elijah Moore.

Fowler previously mentioned that the two sides have worked out the financial components of the deal, including how to handle Rodgers’ nearly $60 million option bonus. The hangup remains pick conditions and protections, as reported elsewhere.

One option that’s been mentioned would have the Jets sending the Packers an additional 2024 second-rounder that could become a first if New York advances deep in the postseason, while the Packers would send a pick back to the Jets in 2025 if Rodgers doesn’t play in 2024.

Rodgers’ comments where he said he entered his darkness retreat “90 percent retired” have reportedly worried the Jets, and they want to make sure they’re not being gouged for just one year with Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Packers want what they consider fair value for a high-level quarterback.

Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were both in Arizona for the NFL owners meetings last week and both said there’s no timetable for a deal to be done.

Rodgers said earlier in March his intention is to play for the Jets in 2023, and the expectation is at some point he’ll be traded once the two sides hash out the particulars.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.