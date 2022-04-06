Packers LB Whitney Mercilus Announces Retirement

According to his Instagram account, Packers LB Whitney Mercilus is announcing his retirement from the NFL after ten years in the league, spent mostly with the Houston Texans.

Mercilus, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He was in the final year of his five-year, $27.431 million contract that included $10.8 million guaranteed in 2019 when he signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Texans.

Mercilus was set to earn a base salary of $4,500,000 when the Texans opted to restructure his contract, which created $4 million in salary cap room in 2021 and added voidable years in 2022 and 2023.

The Packers added Mercilus on a one-year deal for 2021 after he was released by the Texans during the season.

In 2021, Mercilus appeared in six games for the Texans and four for the Packers. He recorded 17 tackles and four sacks.

For his career, Mercilus appeared in 138 games, recording 362 tackles, 58 sacks, and two interceptions.

We wish Mercilus the best in his retirement from the NFL!