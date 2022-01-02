Packers Likely To Franchise Tag WR Davante Adams In 2022

According to Ian Rapoport, all signs point toward the Packers using the franchise tag on WR Davante Adams this offseason.

Since talks broke off between the two sides earlier this summer, Rapoport says they have not resumed at all, meaning there’s still a significant impasse between the team and Adams.

Adams was seeking to become the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver but he and the team disagreed on which player to use as the barometer.

His camp points to the two-year, $54 million deal Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed with three years left on his deal, while the Packers think the three-year, $66 million extension the Falcons gave WR Julio Jones with two years left is a better template.

The franchise tag for Adams would be just over $20 million in 2022. While the Packers are projected to be tight against the cap, Rapoport says that will not impact their decision with Adams.

The two sides would then continue to negotiate a long-term deal, with guarantees another sticking point and the future of QB Aaron Rodgers also a factor.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams stands to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 106 of 148 targets for 1,362 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.