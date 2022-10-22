Packers Make Four Moves, Activate WR Sammy Watkins

The Packers announced on Saturday that they have activated WR Sammy Watkins off injured reserve and elevated LB La’Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.

The team is also placing WR Randall Cobb and C/G Jake Hanson on injured reserve.

Watkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that paid him $9 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Ravens last offseason before joining the Packers this past April on another one-year contract.

In 2022, Watkins has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught six passes for 111 yards.