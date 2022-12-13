Packers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Green Bay Packers have signed T Jean Delance and C Michael Menet to their practice squad on Tuesday and released WR Dede Westbrook and DT Jack Heflin from the unit, according to Rob Demovsky.

Both Delance and Menet tried out for the Packers on Monday.

Here’s the Packers updated practice squad:

Westbrook, 28, was selected in the fourth round out of Oklahoma by the Jaguars in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $3,076,164, which included a signing bonus of $676,164.

Westbrook was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he eventually signed on with the Vikings last offseason. The Packers added him to their practice squad last month.

In 2021, Westbrook appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and caught 10 for 68 yards. He also had 183 punt return yards for the team.