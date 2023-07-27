Packers Make Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers officially activated OT Caleb Jones, DB Tariq Carpenter and DB Tarvarius Moore from the active/non-football injury list on Thursday.

Packers WR Jeff Cotton reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Moore, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Southern Mississippi in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.351 million rookie deal and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Packers signed Moore to a contract back in March.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made eight total tackles.