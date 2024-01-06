Packers Make Four Roster Moves Including Activating TE Luke Musgrave

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve activated TE Luke Musgrave and RB Emanuel Wilson from injured reserve and placed S Rudy Ford on injured reserve.
The Packers also elevated WR Grant DuBose from the practice squad to the active roster.
The rookie has been out with a lacerated kidney.
Musgrave, 23, was selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $8,475,732 rookie contract that includes a $3,164,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,541,042 in 2023.
In 2023, Musgrave has appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught 33 passes for 341 yards receiving and one touchdown.
