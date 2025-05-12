Packers Met With Jayden Reed’s Agent To ‘Clarify Status’ After Drafting Two WRs

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst met with Jayden Reed’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, last week to clarify the wide receiver’s status in Green Bay.

The Packers used a first-round pick on WR Matthew Golden and a third-round pick on WR Savion Williams.

Schefter says the Packers told Rosenhaus that the additions won’t affect Reed’s status as the team’s top receiver.

Green Bay’s receiver room is pretty deep at this point, even with Christian Watson rehabbing a torn ACL. As of now, the Packers have Reed, Golden, Williams, Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Mecole Hardman, Bo Melton and Malik Heath among others.

If Watson starts the season off on the PUP list, the Packers would likely need to move on from at least one of the other players, as it would be tough to carry eight receivers on a 53-man roster.

Reed, 25, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,305,596 in 2023.

Reed isn’t scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent until 2027.

In 2024, Reed appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made 10 starts for them while catching 55 passes for 857 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 163 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown.