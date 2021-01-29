Packers Moving On From DC Mike Pettine

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine’s contract is is expiring and he will not return in 2021.

Pettine reportedly declined to sign an extension with the Packers last year, which is why he was entering the final year of his contract.

Green Bay already fired special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga earlier in the week, so there will be some big turnover on the team’s coaching staff this year.

Pettine, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach back in 2002. He spent seven years in Baltimore before taking over as the Jets defensive coordinator in 2009.

Pettine spent one year in Buffalo with the Bills before being hired as the Browns’ head coach for the 2014 season. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Dom Capers.

In 2020, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 9 in fewest passing yards allowed.