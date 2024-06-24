Packers Naming New Successor To CEO Mark Murphy

According to Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Packers are naming Ed Policy as the successor to current CEO Mark Murphy.

The team confirmed the news shortly afterward in an official announcement. Policy released the following statement:

“I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful to the search committee, the Board, the shareholders and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity. I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.

“This is the absolute best job in sports. We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers’ consistent success on and off the field. We are the people’s team, and I love being a part of it.

“We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field. The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted.”

Murphy is turning 70 next year which has traditionally been when Packers presidents have stepped down. He was named to the role in 2007.

Green Bay is the only NFL team that is publicly owned, but the CEO/team president role is as close as the organization has to an owner. The team president represents the Packers at owners meetings and is the one who votes on proposals.

Policy, 53, has been with the Packers since 2012 as a general counsel.

He’ll be the 12th team president in the organization’s history and work alongside Murphy until the latter retires by next July.