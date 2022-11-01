Packers Offered Second-Round Pick For WR Chase Claypool

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Packers offered the Steelers a 2023 second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool.

However, the Steelers believed the Bears’ second-rounder would be “considerably higher” than Green Bay’s second-round next year, even though they’re both currently 3-5 on the season.

Many were surprised that the Packers did not pull off a trade for a receiver, as they were linked to some of the more notable names including Claypool and Brandin Cooks. Green Bay instead opted to stand pat and they will look for improvement from within or the waiver wire from here.

It’s worth mentioning that Odell Beckham Jr is still available and should be ready to go next month.

Claypool, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.2 million and $1.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2022, Claypool has appeared in eight games for the Steelers and caught 32 passes on 50 targets for 311 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with eight rushes for 55 yards.