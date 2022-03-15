Packers Officially Announce Aaron Rodgers Extension

The Green Bay Packers announced on Tuesday they have officially signed QB Aaron Rodgers to an extension.

“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” said Packers GM Brian Gutekunst . “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title. The agreement also allows us to maintain and enhance what we feel is already a very competitive roster.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022, which is set to void seven days before the start of the 2023 league year.

In 2021, Rodgers appeared in 16 games for the Packers and completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns.