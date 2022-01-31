Packers Officially Promote Adam Stenavich To OC

The Green Bay Packers announced they promoted OL coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

Last year’s Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett went to the Broncos as their new HC, while QB coach Luke Getsy is expected to leave to become the Bears’ new OC.

Stenavich, 38, is from Wisconsin and played six years in the NFL for a number of teams. He began coaching in 2012 as a graduate assistant at Michigan.

From there, Stenavich worked for Northern Arizona and San Jose State as their OL coach before the 49ers hired him as an assistant in 2017. In 2019, the Packers hired Stenavich as their offensive line coach.