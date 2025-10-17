Packers Officially Rule Out Three Players From Week 7

The Green Bay Packers announced they’ve ruled out DL Devonte Wyatt (knee), DL Lukas Van Ness (foot), and WR Christian Watson (knee) for Week 7.

Friday's Packers vs. Cardinals injury report — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 17, 2025

Watson is still on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform list.

Wyatt, 27, was the No. 28 overall pick for the Packers out of Georgia in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $12,861,184 rookie contract that includes a $6,533,588.

He’ll make a salary of $13,922,000 for the 2026 season under the fifth-year option.

In 2025, Wyatt has appeared in four games for the Packers and recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two pass defenses.

Van Ness, 23, was the 13th overall pick by the Packers out of Iowa in the 2023 draft. He signed a four-year, $17,388,096 contract that includes a $9,645,888 signing bonus and will carry a $4,742,208 cap figure for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Van Ness has appeared in five games and recorded 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.