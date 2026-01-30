Packers Officially Sign HC Matt LaFleur & GM Brian Gutekunst To Extensions

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed GM Brian Gutekunst, HC Matt LaFleur, and an Executive Vice President of Director of Football Operations Russ Ball to multi-year contract extensions.

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Green Bay had finalized a multi-year deal with LaFleur, while Green Bay was expected to turn attention to Gutekunst and Ball for extensions of their own.

According to Tom Pelissero, there was never any serious consideration about moving from LaFleur, despite a lot of buzz about his future with the team. Rob Demovsky reported that LaFleur’s new contract is “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment.”

LaFleur would have been a highly sought-after head coach had the Packers moved on.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time.

Gutekunst, 52, got his start in scouting with the Chiefs in 1998 before joining the Packers in the same role in 1999. He rose through the ranks before eventually being named GM to succeed Ted Thompson in 2018.

In seven years under Gutekunst, the Packers are 82-49-2 (.624 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances and a 3-5 record.