Packers Place LT David Bakhtiari On IR, Return Timeline Unclear

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers are placing starting LT David Bakhtiari on injured reserve.

This will knock him out for at least four games before he’s eligible to return. However, Rapoport says Bakhtiari’s knee flareup has made it unclear when or if Bakhtiari will play again this year.

Given the veteran tackle’s continued issues with his surgically repaired knee, his age and his contract status going into next year, it is quite possible we have seen him play in his last game as a Packer.

Bakhtiari, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million.

The deal included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

He’s to earn a base salary of $10.7 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.

In 2022, Bakhtiari appeared in 11 games and started each at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 12 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

He appeared in one game with one start in 2023.

We’ll have more on Bakhtiari as the news is available.