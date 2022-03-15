Packers Place Second-Round Tender On WR Allen Lazard

According to Mike Garafolo, the Packers are placing the second-round tender on restricted free agent WR Allen Lazard.

The tender comes in at a hair under $4 million and entitles the Packers to a second-round pick if another team signs Lazard to an offer sheet and they decline to match.

Lazard, 26, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, he joined the Packers towards the end of the 2018 season and was on and off of their roster in 2019 before signing a one-year deal as exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, Lazard appeared in 15 games for the Packers and caught 40 passes on 60 targets for 513 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.