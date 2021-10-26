Packers Place WR Allen Lazard On COVID-19 List

The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday that they’ve placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 list.

This comes just a day after the Packers placed WR Davante Adams on the list along with DC Joe Barry, so there are clearly some real concerns about a breakout in Green Bay.

Lazard, 25, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. From there, he joined the Packers towards the end of the 2018 season and was on and off of their roster in 2019 before signing a one-year deal as exclusive rights free agent each of the past two offseasons.

In 2021, Lazard has appeared in seven games for the Packers and caught 15 passes for 184 yards receiving and two touchdowns.