Packers Process Four Roster Moves

According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Packers waived G Cole Schneider and DB Donte Vaughn from injured reserve with settlements.

Packers WR Danny Davis and S Vernon Scott also reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Scott, 24, was selected with the No. 236 overall pick in the seventh round by the Packers. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,378,687 rookie contract that included a $83,687 signing bonus.

In 2021, Scott appeared in three games for the Packers and made one tackle.

Davis, 6-1 and 188 pounds, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his five-year college career, Davis record 131 receptions for 1,642 yards (12.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns in 43 career games. He added 25 rushing attempts for 245 yards and two more touchdowns.