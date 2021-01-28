Packers Promoting Maurice Drayton To ST Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are promoting Maurice Drayton to special teams coordinator.

Drayton was previously the assistant special teams coordinator. He’ll take over for Shawn Menenga who was fired this week.

Drayton, 44, bounced around as an assistant for a number of years in college, the CFL, Arena League and even in a Finland football league.

He got his start in the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Colts in 2016. He joined the Packers in 2018 and was retained in 2019 as a part of the new coaching staff.

According to FootballOutsiders, the Packers’ special teams unit ranked No. 28 in the league last season.