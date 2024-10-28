Packers QB Jordan Love Day To Day With Groin Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Packers QB Jordan Love seems to have avoided a major groin injury and his MRI came back relatively clean.

Love is day-to-day and will try to work back into practice over the course of the next week to play in Week 9 against the Lions, per Rapoport.

He was forced out of Week 8’s win against the Jaguars with the injury, which the Packers were reportedly “highly concerned” about.

Love, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors his last two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract this August.

In 2024, Love has appeared in six games for the Packers and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,547 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.