Packers QB Jordan Love To Have Procedure On Left Thumb, Should Be Ready For Week 1

Per Bill Huber, Packers QB Jordan Love is having a procedure on his left thumb, but he should be ready to go for Week 1.

Huber adds Love was injured on his final play when he hit his thumb on a helmet.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Love tore a ligament in his left thumb.

Love, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors his last two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract last August.

In 2024, Love appeared in 15 games for the Packers and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 25 attempts for 83 yards and a touchdown.