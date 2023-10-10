Packers Re-Sign OLB Justin Hollins, Cut RB Patrick Taylor

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed OLB Justin Hollins to the roster and waived RB Patrick Taylor, per the NFL transaction wire.

The team cut Hollins and promoted Taylor from the practice squad yesterday, so it looks like they’re flipping that back today.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in three games for the Packers and has nine carries for 29 yards to go along with three receptions for 23 yards.

Hollins, 27, was selected with the No. 156 overall pick in the fifth round by the Broncos back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,825,725 rookie contract that includes a $305,725 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Hollins in 2020 and he was later claimed by Los Angeles. The Rams cut him loose last November and he was later claimed by the Packers. He re-signed with Green Bay for the 2023 season.

In 2024, Hollins has appeared in four games for the Packers and recorded nine total tackles.