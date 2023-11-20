Packers Re-Sign RB Patrick Taylor, Cut S Dallin Leavitt

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed RB Patrick Taylor and released S Dallin Leavitt in a corresponding move.

Green Bay’s depth at running back took a huge hit Sunday and the Packers were in big need of healthy bodies at the position with a game coming on Thursday.

Taylor was on the Patriots practice squad but spent camp and a chunk of the season with the Packers.

The team also confirmed it is signing RB James Robinson to the practice squad, releasing LB Christian Young to make room.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor bounced on and off of the Packers’ practice squad for a few years. The team moved on earlier this season and Taylor caught on with the Patriots practice squad.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in three games for the Packers and has nine carries for 29 yards to go along with three receptions for 23 yards.