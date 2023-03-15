Packers Re-Sign TE Tyler Davis

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve re-signed TE Tyler Davis on Wednesday.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.45 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived at the start of the 2021 season.

The Colts later signed Davis to their practice squad before he joined the Packers’ active roster during the 2021 season.

In 2022, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and caught four passes for 26 yards receiving and no touchdowns.