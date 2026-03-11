Packers Re-Signed DT Jonathan Ford

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed DL Jonathan Ford to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter.

He had been scheduled to be a restricted free agent and will instead return on less than the tender.

Ford, 26, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived by the team. Green Bay later brought him back to their practice squad.

The Bears claimed Ford off waivers in 2024 and he bounced on and off their roster for a while before the Packers claimed him back near the end of the 2025 season.

In 2025, Ford appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded four tackles and no sacks.