Packers Re-Signing DT Tyler Lancaster

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are re-signing DT Tyler Lancaster.

Green Bay had declined to tender Lancaster as a restricted free agent but it looks like they were able to work out a cheaper contract to bring him back.

Lancaster, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers promoted Lancaster midseason and returned to Green Bay each of the past two seasons on exclusive rights deals.

In 2020, Lancaster appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 23 tackles, no sacks and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 58 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.