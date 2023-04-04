Packers Re-Signing S Dallin Leavitt

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Packers are re-signing S Dallin Leavitt to an undisclosed contract on Tuesday.

Leavitt has been a special teams standout and has the support of special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Leavitt, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders.

Las Vegas waived Leavitt coming out of training camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was eventually called up towards the end of the 2018 season and returned to the Raiders on a one-year contract.

Leavitt joined the Packers last year on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Leavitt appeared in 17 games for the Packers and racked up seven tackles.