Packers Re-Signing S/KR Keisean Nixon To One-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers have agreed to terms with All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon on a one-year deal worth a max value of $6 million.

Nixon, 25, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2019. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract.

However, the Raiders declined to tender Nixon an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason. He later signed on with the Packers in March.

In 2022, Nixon appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 21 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and two pass defenses. He also totaled 1,009 kick return yards and a touchdown to go along with 140 punt return yards.