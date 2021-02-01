Packers Reached Out To Kris Richard Regarding DC Vacancy

According to Tom Silverstein, the Packers have reached out to former Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard regarding their vacancy at defensive coordinator.

Richard was also a defensive coordinator with the Seahawks at one point and has come up in various DC job openings the past couple of years.

Richard, 41, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent the three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired last year.

We’ll have more on the Packers’ defensive coordinator search as the news is available.