Packers Release P Pat O’Donnell 

The Green Bay Packers announced that they’ve released veteran P Pat O’Donnell on Monday as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

The Packers will move forward with rookie P Daniel Whelan.

O’Donnell, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract last year.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing O’Donnell will free up $1,250,000 of available cap space while creating $1,125,000 in dead money.

In 2022, Pat O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20 yard line.