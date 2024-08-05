Packers Release QB Jacob Eason

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that they’ve released QB Jacob Eason.

The Packers have been carrying four quarterbacks on their roster, but this was due in part to Jordan Love sitting out the first week of training camp while negotiating his record extension.

Eason, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Colts. He was waived in the third year of his four-year, $4,027,264 contract that included a $732,264 signing bonus and later claimed off of waivers by the Seahawks.

Seattle later waived Eason. From there, he signed on with the Panthers and was added to their practice squad at the start of the 2022 season. Carolina cut him loose after activating QB Sam Darnold from injured reserve.

From there, Eason had stints with the 49ers, Panthers and Giants before signing on with the Packers last month. He had a couple of stints on the Giants' practice squad last season.

During his college career at Georgia and Washington, Eason threw for 5,590 yards while completing 59.8 percent of his passes to go along with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 29 games.