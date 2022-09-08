Packers Release S Shawn Davis From IR

The Green Bay Packers officially released S Shawn Davis from their injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday, per the NFL transactions wire.

Davis, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $3,787,331 rookie contract that included a $307,331 signing bonus but was cut loose and re-signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

He signed with the Packers’ practice squad in September of last year and eventually was promoted to the active roster. Green Bay waived him with an injury designation as they worked down to the 53-man limit.

In 2021, Davis appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 123 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 10 pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.