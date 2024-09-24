Packers Release TE Johnny Lumpkin From PS

The Packers announced on Tuesday that they have released TE Johnny Lumpkin from the practice squad.

The following is an updated look at the Packers’ practice squad:

DL Deslin Alexandre

QB Sean Clifford

DL James Ester

K Alex Hale (International)

WR Julian Hicks

G/T Donovan Jennings

CB Kalen King

RB Ellis Merriweather

CB Robert Rochell

G/C Lecitus Smith

S Omar Brown

LB Chris Russell

RB Andrew Beck

DB Kamal Hadden

WR TJ Luther

WR Cornelius Johnson

Lumpkin, 27, went undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2023 before catching on with the Patriots.

He also had stints on the Colts and Broncos practice squads in 2023 before finding himself on the Packers practice squad back in September.

Lumpkin has not appeared in a regular season game or recorded any statistics at this point in his career.