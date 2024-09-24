Packers Release TE Johnny Lumpkin From PS

The Packers announced on Tuesday that they have released TE Johnny Lumpkin from the practice squad.
The following is an updated look at the Packers’ practice squad:
- DL Deslin Alexandre
- QB Sean Clifford
- DL James Ester
- K Alex Hale (International)
- WR Julian Hicks
- G/T Donovan Jennings
- CB Kalen King
- RB Ellis Merriweather
- CB Robert Rochell
- G/C Lecitus Smith
- S Omar Brown
- LB Chris Russell
- RB Andrew Beck
- DB Kamal Hadden
- WR TJ Luther
- WR Cornelius Johnson
Lumpkin, 27, went undrafted out of Louisiana back in 2023 before catching on with the Patriots.
He also had stints on the Colts and Broncos practice squads in 2023 before finding himself on the Packers practice squad back in September.
Lumpkin has not appeared in a regular season game or recorded any statistics at this point in his career.
