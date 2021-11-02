Packers Releasing LB Jaylon Smith

Adam Schefter reports that the Packers releasing veteran LB Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.

Smith was a healthy scratch last week and it didn’t seem like he was fitting all that well in the Packers’ defensive scheme.

Smith, 26, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith a few weeks ago and he later signed on with the Packers.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in six games for the Packers and recorded 19 tackles and no sacks.