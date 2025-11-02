Packers Ruled Out TE Tucker Kraft & WR Matthew Golden

Update: Per Matt Schneidman, Kraft suffered a serious knee injury, with HC Matt LaFleur saying it “doesn’t look good” and Kraft will undergo further testing on Monday to determine the exact injury.
Packers TE Tucker Kraft suffered a right knee injury in Sunday’s game and was helped to the medical tent. He was then carted back to the locker room soon after.
He had previously suffered a scare with the same knee back in September, ahead of Week 3.
The team eventually ruled Kraft out for the game, along with WR Matthew Golden, who suffered a shoulder injury.
Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.
The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.
In 2025, Kraft has appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.
