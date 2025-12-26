Packers Ruling Out QB Jordan Love For Week 17, Malik Willis Expected To Start

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are ruling out QB Jordan Love (concussion) from Week 17 and are expected to start Malik Willis.

Love was down on the field for some time in last week’s game before jogging off the field and being replaced by Willis.

Willis will now get his first start of the season as they fight for a playoff spot.

Love, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah State and earned All-Mountain West honors his last two seasons. The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select him at No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final of his four-year, $12,383,451 rookie contract that includes a $6,566,146 signing bonus when the Packers signed him to a one-year, $13.5 million extension in lieu of picking up his fifth-year option.

The Packers later signed Love to a record four-year $220 million contract last August.